Zimbabwe: Zacras Welcomes Community Radios' Licensing

Pixabay
(File photo).
16 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

The Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations (Zacras) has welcomed the licensing of eight additional community radio stations.

The Association said the licensing was a positive step towards the achievement of broadcasting diversity and plurality.

In a press statement, the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) announced the licensing of Matobo Community Radio Trust, Ndau Community Radio Trust and Chimanimani Community Radio Trust.

Zacras members who include Twasumpuka Community Radio Trust, Radio Bukalanga (Pvt) Ltd, Vemuganga Community Radio Trust, Madziwa Community Radio Trust and Patsaka Nyaminyami Community Radio Trust trading as Kasambabezi FM were also awarded broadcasting licenses.

The latest development brings the total number of licensed community radio stations to 14.

Zacras chairperson Ms Perlagia Kapuya said they have been advocating for the licensing of community radio stations in Zimbabwe.

"We therefore, commend the Government for taking evident measures towards ensuring broadcasting diversity and plurality in the sector," she said.

"We urge Government to continue licensing more diverse players until each and every district in Zimbabwe has its own community radio station. This will not only promote access to information, but also enhances free expression as envisioned in the Constitution of Zimbabwe."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X