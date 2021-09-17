Zimbabwe: Zacras Welcomes Community Radios' Licensing

The Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations (Zacras) has welcomed the licensing of eight additional community radio stations.

The Association said the licensing was a positive step towards the achievement of broadcasting diversity and plurality.

In a press statement, the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) announced the licensing of Matobo Community Radio Trust, Ndau Community Radio Trust and Chimanimani Community Radio Trust.

Zacras members who include Twasumpuka Community Radio Trust, Radio Bukalanga (Pvt) Ltd, Vemuganga Community Radio Trust, Madziwa Community Radio Trust and Patsaka Nyaminyami Community Radio Trust trading as Kasambabezi FM were also awarded broadcasting licenses.

The latest development brings the total number of licensed community radio stations to 14.

Zacras chairperson Ms Perlagia Kapuya said they have been advocating for the licensing of community radio stations in Zimbabwe.

"We therefore, commend the Government for taking evident measures towards ensuring broadcasting diversity and plurality in the sector," she said.

"We urge Government to continue licensing more diverse players until each and every district in Zimbabwe has its own community radio station. This will not only promote access to information, but also enhances free expression as envisioned in the Constitution of Zimbabwe."