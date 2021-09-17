Namibia: Man Arrested for Shooting Rival With an Arrow

A 34-YEAR-OLD man was arrested after he allegedly ambushed and shot a 23-year-old man with an arrow.

The incident happened at Engela laShikondongolo village in Ohangwena region last Friday evening.

According to the Ohangwena crime investigations coordinator deputy commissioner Zacharia Amakali, the suspect hid in the victim's house and shot him in the stomach. The victim sustained an open wound.

Earlier that day, the suspect and the victim were reportedly involved in a fist fight at local cuca shops.

Amakali said after the fight at the cuca shops, the suspect was escorted home. The victim also went to his house. Upon arrival, the suspect found the suspect hiding inside the house from where he shot him.

The victim, Laban Shikumwifa Shimaneni, was hospitalised in a northern hospital but was discharged early this week, Amakali said.

Amakali identified the suspect as Simon Halupe.