Accra Hearts of Oak has released rates for Sunday's game against CI Kamsar of Guinea.

According to the club's Director of Communication, Kwame Opare Addo, tickets to the Popular Stand will be sold for GH¢40, Center Line for GH¢60, Lower VIP GH¢100 and Upper VIP for GH¢150.

Barring any last minutes changes, advance tickets would from today be on sale at the club's secretariat at Asylum Down, the Accra Sports Stadium and some designated Goil filling stations to be announced later today.