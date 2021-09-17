Ghana: NSA Gives Gbagh¢10,000

The National Sports Authority(NSA) has presented GH¢10, 000 to the Ghana Badminton Association(GBA) to support its activities.

The gesture followed Ghana's splendid performance at the Badminton International Championships held in Benin.

The championship was part of a three-series 2022 Commonwealth Games Qualifiers.

Ghana won 18 bronze medals and a silver medal with all 23 participants getting to the quarter finals and beyond.

Interacting with the players and officials, the Director General of the NSA, Prof. Peter Twumasi commended the team and presented the amount to motivate them.

The presentation, he said, was to support the team with their activities and also motivate the players to qualify for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"Government consider preparations as a very important part of winning medals so we'll continue to reform our sports to ensure we excel at international competitions," he stressed.

He challenged federations to keep working hard to win medals for Ghana when the country hosts the 2023 African Games.

Interestingly, he said, Samuel Takyi's bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics broke the medal spell and not surprised other federations began to win medals.

He said Ghana sports was becoming attractive with a number of companies coming on board to support the disciplines.

He urged the young badminton players to combine education with sports to become excellent sportsmen and women.

President of the GBA, Mr Evans Yeboah, expressed appreciation to the NSA for the support.

He said the team fought well in Benin to win an unprecedented number of medals in the history of the sport in Ghana.

He said they would continue to work hard to emerge victorious in the remaining series and eventually qualify for the Commonwealth Games.