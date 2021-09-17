Ghana: Death Threat, Assault Case - Rev. Owusu Bempah, 5 Others Granted Gh¢200,000 Bail

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, and five others, have been granted GH¢200,000 with two sureties by the Accra High Court on Wednesday.

He and five others were granted bail barely 48 hours after the Accra Circuit Court presided over by Ms Afia Owusua Appiah refused a bail application put in by their counsel, Mr Gary Nimako Marfo.

Rev¢ Bempah, and the five others have been charged for threatening to kill Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agraada, a self-styled evangelist.

The accused were remanded in police custody to appear again on September 20.

But, Mr Marfo, went to the High Court with another bail application, which was upheld by Justice Comfort Tasiame.

Mr Marfo told the court that his clients were innocent until proven guilty.

He said that Rev. Bempah was not a flight risk, and a man of God with large following and that he would avail himself to stand trial if granted bail.

The five accused had earlier pleaded not guilty to offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace, threat of death and assault of public officers.

According to police prosecutors, Rev. Bempah stormed the house of Nana Agradaa together with over 40 macho men and issued threats to beat and kill her.

The prosecution said Nana Agradaa reported the matter to the police, and the police invited Rev. Owusu Bempah, but he refused the invitation.

Chief Inspector Simon Terkpetey told the court that the police proceeded to the church premises of Rev. Owusu Bempah to effect his arrest, but his church members assaulted the police officers.

The prosecution opposed bail and asked the court to remand the accused persons.

Chief Insp Terkpetey argued that the police just arrested the accused yesterday and therefore they (police) needed more time for investigations.

Meanwhile, Rev. Bempah was earlier on Monday taken ill hours after his detention and taken to the Police Hospital for treatment and was later discharged from the hospital and remanded in police custody.