Ghana: Abesim Murder Case Adjourned to Oct 5

The Kaneshie Magistrates Court Wednesday adjourned to October 5, the case in which 38-year-old Richard Appiah allegedly murdered two children at Abesim in the Bono Region.

This is to enable the police prosecuting the case to receive the report on the post mortem examination conducted on the two children by the Pathologist.

The adjournment which was at the request of the prosecution is to also enable the police to compile a complete report on the matter and forward the duplicate docket to the Attorney-General's Department for advice.

These came to light on Wednesday, when, Appiah (accused) made his second appearance at the Kaneshie Magistrates Court hearing the case in Accra.

The magistrate, Madam Ama Adomako Kwakye, after listening to the prosecutor remanded the suspect for further two weeks.

When the case was called, Appiah was present in court but without a lawyer.

Even though the charges and the facts were read to him in court on August 26, when he first appeared, the plea of the accused was not taken.

Appiah is alleged to have murdered 12 and 15 years old boys and a yet-to-be identified man whose bodies were found in his living quarters at Alaska, near Abesim, in the Sunyani Municipality in the Bono Region on Friday, August 20, 2021.

The acting Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has since visited the families of the deceased and later directed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), headquarters, to provide technical support to the Bono Regional CID, to effectively investigate the murder of the three persons.

Dr Dampare commended the police and the community for the timely arrest of Appiah, and urged for the deepening of civil-police collaboration to promote peace and security in society.