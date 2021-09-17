Ghana: Tokyo Olympics Team to Receive Products From Twellium for One Year

The team that represented Ghana at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is set to receive products from Twellium Industries for one year.

This was disclosed when a delegation from the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) led by its President Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, paid a courtesy call to the company's office situated in Medie, Accra, to officially present the medal won by boxer Samuel Takyi to the management of the company.

In an address, Mr. Mensah expressed his profound gratitude to the management and staff of Twellium Industries and its Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Ali Ajami, for their immense support which saw team Ghana winning a medal for the first time in 29 years.

"Thank you very much Ali Ajami for welcoming us here today. It would be recalled that about four to five months ago Mr. Albert Frimpong (GOC Marketing Committee Chairman) led a delegation here which included myself to come and seek for support from your company, and more unless the activities of the GOC and then specifically our showing in Tokyo."

According to Mr. Mensah, at the time the presentation was being done the GOC promised Twellium Industries that the team would come back to Ghana from Tokyo with a medal which target indeed the team achieved.

Mr. Ajami also reassured the team of his outfit continued support to them for raising the flag of Ghana high in Tokyo.

"My company is proud to be part of your success story. You have made Ghana proud and as a company, you have made us get value for the money we invested in you. We are very ready to support you in every way to succeed more.

"I want to use this platform to announce that all the athletes that represented Ghana at the Olympics will receive products from Twellium for one year. This is to show our appreciation to you."

Also present at the ceremony was president of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) Mr. George Lamptey.