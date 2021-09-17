Ghana: CI Kamsar to Arrive Tomorrow

Accra Hearts of Oak's opponents in the CAF Champions League competition, Club Industriel de Kamsar, are expected to arrive in the country tomorrow ahead of their clash on Sunday in a one-off first round preliminary match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The almost 30-man contingent is expected to arrive by mid-day before holding their first training session at either the Legon Park or St. Thomas Aquinas Park.

French trainer Daniel Breard has included Ghanaian trio of Sampson Eduku, Amos Frimpong and Martin Antwi in the squad for the game.

The team will hold the mandatory training at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday at 4pm ahead of the game.

The two sides were originally scheduled to face off in a two-legged tie but a coup d'état in Guinea a fortnight ago forced CAF to invoke its laws to make it a one-off game.

Winner of the decider will face Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca in the next round of the competition.

Meanwhile Hearts of Oak will this evening at 5pm outdoor the club's new kits at the World Trade Center.