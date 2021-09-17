Ghana: Ho Central Prison Revamps Greenhouse Farming

Ho — The Ho Central Prison is set to revive greenhouse farming, to produce enough vegetables for the consumption of inmates as well as members of the public.

Deputy Director Prisons (DDP) Martin Darku, Deputy Director of Prisons in-charge of the Volta Region, who disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times last week Monday said that priority will be given to the production of tomatoes, cucumber and cabbage.

He said that greenhouse farming at the prison declined drastically the past six months due to technical hitch.

DDP Darku, however, said the problem has been solved and a greenhouse expert, who is a prisons officer, had taken charge of the farm.

According him, greenhouse farming would facilitate the reform of some inmates, who could take up commercial farming after completing their prison terms.

Meanwhile, one of the largest vegetable farms in West Africa, Maphlix Trust Ghana, at Tadzewu, has offered to give technical support to the greenhouse farm of the Ho Central Prison, DDP Darku said.

He said that would boost output of vegetable farming in the greenhouse and build the skills of farmhands.

Apart from the greenhouse venture, DDP Darku said that the Ho Central Prison was operating a block factory to help the inmates to acquire employable skills before leaving prison.

He said that the non-formal education programme of the prison was put on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic.

DDP Darku said that the prison which had 376 inmates, including 35 remand prisoners, had had no case of COVID-19.