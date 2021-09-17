Sudan Rainy Season - More Than 43,700 Homes Destroyed

Khartoum — Heavy rains and flooding have affected over 288,000 people in 13 states across Sudan since the start of the rainy season this year, in particular in September.

Close to 13,400 homes were damaged and more than 43,700 homes were destroyed, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported in its latest Floods Flash update on Thursday.

As of 16 September, over 288,000 people have been affected - up from 61,000 at the end of August. An unconfirmed number of public infrastructure and farmlands have also been affected.

Moderate rainfall is expected in southern Sudan and western parts of Ethiopia between 15 and 22 September.

Assistance

The states affected by torrents and floods include Khartoum, El Gezira, White Nile state, Blue Nile state, Sennar, El Gedaref, North, South, and West Kordofan, Northern State, River Nile state, and South and West Darfur.

The Sudanese Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and humanitarian partners are providing life-saving assistance to the affected people. Prepositioned relief items are being depleted and with the increase in the number of people affected, stocks need urgent replenishment, the report reads.

More than 52,600 people affected in South and West Darfur, El Gedaref, Khartoum, and River Nile state have received food assistance. Food assistance was also distributed in El Gezira, El Gedaref, North Kordofan, and River Nile state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Urban Issues Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Over 65,000 people received shelter in El Gezira, El Gedaref, Khartoum, North Kordofan, South and West Darfur, and Northern State, while about 3,200 people received water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) assistance. The Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) received 4,000 Non-Food Item kits to support people affected by floods and other priority groups in the country.

Challenges

Despite ongoing activities, there are challenges impacting the timely delivery of assistance in some parts of the country. The challenges range from having limited humanitarian partners in northern Sudan to difficulties in accessing affected communities due to floodwaters and security challenges in West Kordofan.

In White Nile state, at least 94,000 people have been affected by flooding in Gouli and El Jebelein. There are reportedly between 12,000 and 16,000 people stranded by floodwaters who need urgent evacuation to higher ground. HAC and SRCS have allocated seven boats for this evacuation but due to the limited carrying capacity, the process is slow and urgent support is needed.

Last year, Sudan witnessed the worst floods in 30 years. The government declared a three-month State of Emergency as more than 875,000 people were affected and 82,500 houses were completely destroyed.

The rainy season in Sudan lasts from May/June until October/November.