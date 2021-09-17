Tunisia: Covid-19 - Twenty Infections Detected Among Unvaccinated Passengers With Negative Tests

Tunis/Tunisia — Twenty COVID-19 infections were detected by health teams among unvaccinated air and sea passengers arriving to Tunisia since a mandatory quarantine was imposed on August 25.

The virus carriers submitted negative PCR tests, though, said head of the quarantine committee at the Health Ministry Mohammed Rabhi. They were transferred to the mandatory quarantine facility in Mahdia which they will leave after ten days if they show no more symptoms.

The Health Ministry imposed a 10-day compulsory quarantine on foreign visitors, except those who are fully vaccinated provided they present a negative PCR test not exceeding 72 hours upon arrival to Tunisia in addition to a certificate of full vaccination. Health teams also perform rapid COVID-19 tests.

Rabhi did not rule out the possibility of some travellers contracting the virus after their test results came back negative or fake PCR test documents.

Those found to be infected with the virus are taken to the mandatory quarantine centre in Mahdia where they spend ten days and receice care. They can only leave when symptoms disappear in a bid to ward off the spread of new variants.

The ten-day quarantine will continue to be in force and will also include Libyan nationals following the President's decision to re-open borders as of Friday.