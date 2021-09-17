North Africa: Egypt Has Big, Influential Role in Region, Thanks to Its Wise Leadership

Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Bassam Radi said Egypt has a big and influential role in the region, thanks to its wise political leadership in handling all issues, especially the regional ones, as well as issues related to regional security and cooperation whether in the Middle East, Africa, Europe or elsewhere.

In exclusive statements to "Al Hayah" TV on Thursday evening, Ambassador Radi said Egypt has a unique aim which is the return of stability to Libya and holding the elections as scheduled.

He said President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's meeting with the Libyan government chief, the Libyan speaker and Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar several days ago tackled the elections in Libya, noting that President Sisi asserted Cairo's support for the will of the Libyan people in working out political solutions and maintaining the unity of the Libyan territories.

The spokesman also noted that Egyptian-Libyan cooperation is extending at all tracks, adding that Libyan Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dbeibeh praised the recent progress he witnessed in Egypt over the past phase.

Dbeibeh also voiced hope for benefiting from Egypt's experiment in achieving development in the country, the spokesman said.

The Libyan premier will also meet with a number of Egyptian officials and companies to agree on transferring the Egyptian experiment to Libyan territories.

As regards the visit of the Bahraini King Hamad bin Issa bin Salman to Egypt, the spokesman said it aims at reviewing bilateral relations between the two countries on various regional issues, the spokesman explained.

King Hamad voiced his country's full backing to the Egyptian and Sudanese stances regarding the issue of Ethiopia's Grand Dam, he added.

As regards the issue of The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the presidential spokesman said the UN Security Council has urged the parties of the dam file to return immediately to negotiations as part of the African track in order to reach to a biding and fair agreement.

He said the passing of 10 years over the despite is a long period for a negotiation on an issue on the international arena, noting that Egypt's stance is firm and constant regarding this issue.

Egypt wants only the application of the international law principles in this issue and nothing more, the spokesman said, explaining that Ethiopia has the right to achieve development. However, some 120 million citizens in Egypt and Ethiopia have the right to life and the international law is organizing the common use of trans-border rivers.

He asserted that Egypt suffers the problem of drought and water scarcity, noting that the international categorization of a person's water quota in Egypt renders it one of the poor countries in water.

Concerning the Ethiopian response, the spokesman called for not rushing into judgments and said that Egypt has gained a lot by the UN statement and a mechanism at the ministerial level will be activated in the coming phase, the spokesman said.

He also asserted the importance of the UN step which reflects the UN interest in such file, and such response should be positively invested in the coming phase.

As per the Palestinian issue, the presidential spokesman said Egypt has outlined a map for dealing with this issue in the current phase and in the future.

Egypt has succeeded in stabilizing the situation in the territories and halting violence, Radi said, noting that there have been intensive contacts with Israel, the US and the European Union to garner up all efforts to back the Egyptian initiative to reconstruct the Gaza Strip.

He said the first phase of the Gaza reconstruction plan is about to be finalized, which included the lifting of accumulation of rubble and destruction left behind by the air shelling on Gaza.

Efforts are also underway to open up new horizons for reviving the peace process, the ambassador noted, adding that intensive contacts between Egypt, Jordan and Palestine are underway to activate the peace process with the involvement of international parties. He also said President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has discussed the issue with the Bahraini king and the Israeli prime minister .

MENA