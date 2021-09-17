Egypt: PM, World Bank Discuss Project to Update System of Registering Real Estate, Lands in Egypt

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said the government is working on creating a new system to register Egypt's real estate and lands.

Madbouli made the comments during a meeting on Thursday with the World Bank's Country Director for Egypt, Yemen and Djibouti Marina Wes.

International Cooperation Minister Rania al-Mashat, who attended the meeting, said a committee was formed of the ministries of international cooperation, justice, communications, and housing to work on updating the system of registering real estate and lands in Egypt.

The committee has met several times since April, which resulted in preparing a draft program to update the system of registry in cooperation with the World Bank, al-Mashat said.

The prime minister asserted the necessity of setting the shortest and fastest timeframe to implement the project.

MENA