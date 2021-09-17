Egypt: Foreign Ministry - Egypt Resolved to Continue Promotion of Human Rights' Status

Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights and International Social and Humanitarian Issues Ambassador Alaa Roshdy said Egypt was resolved to continue pushing forward the human rights conditions and build on the progress that has already been achieved over the past phase in accordance with a unified national strategy.

This came during Ambassador Roshdy's meeting with a delegation of the Apostolic Churches from the US, Canada, Lebanon, Iraq and Jordan under Pastor Dr Nasser Katkout, head of the Evangelical Apostolic Churches in Egypt.

The delegation was briefed on the Egyptian experiment in improving the conditions of human rights and linking it with development priorities especially regarding the religious freedoms in light of launching the National Strategy for Human Rights in Egypt from 2021 till 2026 under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on September 11.

The delegation extended greetings to the Egyptian side on such inspiring achievement for all the countries and peoples of the region, praising the leap they have seen in the field of religious freedoms and building of worship places in Egypt.

The Egyptian assistant foreign minister also reviewed the progress made in the field of human rights especially religious freedoms and the articles of the constitution which elevates the values of citizenship and enhance national unity.

He reiterated that Egypt was resolved to go on with its approach of combating fanaticism and discrimination in all its forms.

He also reviewed the latest achievements as regards the rebuilding and restoration of Churches, citing Law No.80 for 2016, in addition to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities attaching great importance to the restoration of archaeological sites that are located on the track of the Holy Family, as well as Egyptian diplomatic efforts at various international events to reject hatred and violence and enhance the values of tolerance and respect to the other.

