Tanzania: Vodacom Donates Medical Equipment to Masasi Hospital

VODACOM Tanzania Foundation has donated medical equipment worth 60m/- to Mkomaindo Hospital in Masasi District, Mtwara Region.

The Director of Vodacom Tanzania Foundation, Rosalynn Mworia mentioned the items as phototherapy machine, oxygen concentrator, incubators, warmer bed, delivery beds, ultrasound machines, speculum, vacuum and others.

"For us, it's a pride that the equipment will save lives of infants here at Mkomaindo Hospital and other areas in our country... that's why we did not hesitate to donate when you approached us," said Mworia.

She said that they have been donating a lot to maternal and children health care items as well as providing awareness campaigns on fistula countrywide in a pilot project dubbed- M-Mama Project in Sengerema and Shinyanga, which saves lives of expectant mothers and infants.

The Acting Districts Medical Officer, Dr Amina Mushi thanked Vodacom for the donation, noting from January to July this year 2067 delivered at Mkomaindo hospital and among them, 2065 infants were born alive.

She added from January to December last year, 4714 women delivered at various health service facilities in Masasi District, where 4039 infants were born alive.

However, the acting DMO said that the Masasi town council recorded a decrease in the number of maternal deaths from 10 in 2020 to 3 deaths this year.

The Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Investment), Geoffrey Mwambe hailed Vodacom for allocating funds for supporting social services that will surely contribute to saving the lives of infants and pregnant women.

"I urge other private institutions to corporate on this just like what Vodacom Foundation has been doing in our country and this is so encouraging," said Mwambe, also the Masasi Constituency Member of Parliament.

Speaking at the event, Masasi District Commissioner, Claudia Kitta said that the hospital still faces some challenges, but the donation will serve the lives of many infants and pregnant women in the district and the neighbouring areas.