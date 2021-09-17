Ghana: NGO Organises Free Health Screening for Klukpo Residents

16 September 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Klukpo — Delihalm Charity Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has organised a free health screening for the people of Klukpo, near Adidome, in the Central Tongu of the Volta Region.

The residents, including the young and aged, were screened for various ailments and given medication while those diagnosed with serious health conditions were counselled and referred to the hospitals.

As part of its charity outreach programme, the NGO presented food, and chairs, footballs, set of football jerseys, children toys and stationery, to enhance teaching and learning.

The gesture was in response to a request for support made by the Queen Mother of Klupo, Mama Ahiamrkpornorvio II, and youth of Klukpo to Dr John Halm and the wife, Mrs Mary Penelope Halm, founders of the NGO.

According to Dr Halm, the NGO was founded with a "core mantle and social mandate to solve problems of the needy, aged and marginalised."

Mr Richard Opoku Gyamfi and his wife Mrs Olivia Gyamfi, patrons of Delihalm were present at screening.

Gershon Vorsah, who received the footballs and football jerseys on behalf of the youth, thanked the NGO for the gesture

Francis Addo, headman of Klukpo, received the chairs on behalf of the community.

The Asafoatse of Trobu in Ga North, Seth Nii Dodoo, applauded the gesture and good deeds of the NGO.

The Delihalm Charity Foundation earlier donated items to the people of Trobu, in Ga North in the Greater Accra Region.

