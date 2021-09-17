Ghana: Woman Remanded for GRA Enlistment Scam

An Accra Circuit Court yesterday remanded into police custody a 39-year- old woman for defrauding victims of GH¢139,000 in connection with enlistment.

Janet Adjoa Nyarko, was said to have taken the monies from her victims to secure enlistment in the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), but failed to fulfil her promise.

She was remanded by the presiding judge, Mrs Ellen Ofei-Ayeh, to assist the police in investigations.

The court ordered the accused to re-appear before the court on September 24,

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector (Chief Insp) Nicholas Asare told the court that Janet Adjoa Nyarko, a hairdresser, lives at Wenchi in the Bono Region.

He said the second and third accused whose names were withheld, were currently on the run.

Chief Insp Asare said Nana Yaw Barimah and Collins Atta Oteng, complainants, reported to the police that sometime last year, accused and accomplices received GH¢139,000 from victims with the promise of securing employment with GRA for some relatives of the complainants but failed.

He said police launched investigations into the matter, which led to the arrest of Nyarko at Asankare, in the Ashanti Region.

The court heard that during interrogation, the accused admitted that she received monies from the complainants to secure employment for their relatives in Asanti-Akyem.

Chief Insp Asare said the accused indicated that she handed over the monies she collected from victims to the two accomplishes to facilitate the purported employment.

Meanwhile efforts were being made to arrest the accomplices to assist police in investigations.

ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI