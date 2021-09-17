Ghana: GNASSM Reacts to the Arrest of 3 Alleged Fake Soldiers At Mining Sites

16 September 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) has reacted to the arrest of three persons accused of posing as military personnel and extorting money at mine sites in the Manso area of the Ashanti Region.

The association has also criticised the military and other security agencies fighting illegal mining for undermining taskforce members formed by the association a few months ago and inaugurated by the Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Mireku Duker, to contribute to the fight of the menace.

Last Wednesday, Collins Anim, Obeng Daniel and Edward Akwasi Anokye were arrested at a mining site in the Manso Nkwanta enclave for allegedly extorting money from some miners.

Ashanti Regional security liaison, Kofi Arthur (rtd), confirmed that they were arrested by the National Task Force deployed to check illegal mining.

According to the Association, it was unfortunate for the three persons members of the taskforce to be accused of harassment and extortion without anyone hearing their side of the story.

At a press briefing on Monday, the communications director of the GNASSM, Alhassan Abdul Razak, indicated "... we are very much aware that some individuals within some of our security institutions who are playing various roles in the illegal mining fight are not happy about the formation of our taskforce."

But, "we wish to emphasise that we are not here to deprive anybody of his daily bread.We are rather here as investors determined to prevent the bad nuts in the industry from engaging in illegal mining and prevent sanctions from being imposed on all mining investors."

Mr Razak wondered why "three persons were paraded instead of five who were arrested", saying that the other two were the cameraman of the association, Prince Amo and AlhassanAcquah, who was visited by the accused.

He explained that the association received a report from a member of GNASSM (Acquah) that his concession in the Manso-Watereso- Adeja area in the Amansie South District had been invaded by illegal miners.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, WATERESO

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X