Tanzania: Stars Climb Three Places Up in Rankings

TANZANIA has moved up three positions in the recent FIFA World rankings.

From 135th position last month, Tanzania is now positioned 132nd in the new rankings released by the world football governing body (FiFA).

The three-point climb was propelled by Taifa Stars' stellar performance in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Taifa Stars who a pooled in group J alongside Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar and Benin, drew 1-1 in their opening match against DR Congo away in Lubumbashi before beating Madagascar 3-2 in Dar es Salaam.

The success against the two opponents enabled Taifa Stars to lead group J standings with four points.

Taifa Stars opponents DR Congo are positioned 67th as Benin grabbed 82nd position and Madagascar took are placed 100th.

Uganda are leading the East African zone at the 86th position followed by Kenya who placed 102nd .

Rwanda who are placed at 128th position are third while Taifa Stars are fourth at 132nd place.

Burundi are behind Tanzania at 141st place.

Senegal topped the African countries rankings having grabbed 20th position followed by Tunisia at 25th spot and 2019 African champions Algeria are positioned 30th.

Six times African champions Egypt are placed 48th while Morocco are superior to them at the 33rd position.

Nigeria's Super Eagles are positioned 34th .

Belgium national team is still on top of the FIFA rankings with Brazil coming second.

This year's European Cup of Nations finalist England are placed third spot and the World Cup defending champions France have claimed the fourth position while Euro Cup of Nations champions Italy are fifth.