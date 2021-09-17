Ghana: Hasaacas Ladies, 7 Others Confirmed for Women's Champions League

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the eight teams that will participate in the inaugural TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League competition in Egypt in November 2021.

This follows the successful organisation of the regional qualification games that saw the six CAF regions host preliminary qualifiers.

According to the continental football regulatory body, Malian female side, AS Mande would represent the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone A.

WAFU Zone B will have Ghana representatives and zone winners, Hasaacas Ladies and Nigerian outfit,Rivers Angels, runners-up at the zonal competition.

Morocco's ASFAR FC and Egyptian side, Wadi Degla FC would compete as representatives of the UNAF group as Malabo Kings from Equatorial Guinea representing the UNIFFAC religion.

The COSAFA region consisting of Southern Africa countries will be represented by Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa while the CECAFA region was represented by Kenya side Vihiga Queens FC.

On the other hand, the draw of the final tournament will take place on September 29, 2021 at the CAF Headquarters in order to determine the fixtures of the final tournament that will take place in Cairo on November 5-19, 2021.