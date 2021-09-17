Ethiopia: Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam - Tunisia 'Astonished' At Ethiopia's Statement

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia expressed "astonishment" at the statement issued Wednesday by Ethiopia's Ministry of foreign Affairs in which it warned that "Tunisia's historic misstep in advancing the council's pronouncement undermines its solemn responsibility as a rotating member of the UN Security Council on an African seat."

"The Presidential statement about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam was approved on Wednesday by the UN Security Council," a Foreign Ministry press release reads.

The statement was tabled by Tunisia as part of its commitment at the African and Arab levels and also a part of its responsibility in the Security Council to serve peace and promote the values of dialogue and negotiation, the ministry added.

Besides, the latter assured that throughout the negotiations on the draft statement, Tunisia had consulted with all stakeholders and UNSC members at various levels.

The goal was to bridge points of view and reach a balanced agreement that takes into account the stakeholders' concerns and interests, guarantees their right to development and at the same time keeps the region free from tension.

Egypt commended on Wednesday Tunisia's Statement, considering that it testifies to the particular importance lent by the UNSC to the Renaissance Dam issue and the need to stem its fallout on international peace and security.