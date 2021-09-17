Ethiopia: Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam - Tunisia 'Astonished' At Ethiopia's Statement

17 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia expressed "astonishment" at the statement issued Wednesday by Ethiopia's Ministry of foreign Affairs in which it warned that "Tunisia's historic misstep in advancing the council's pronouncement undermines its solemn responsibility as a rotating member of the UN Security Council on an African seat."

"The Presidential statement about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam was approved on Wednesday by the UN Security Council," a Foreign Ministry press release reads.

The statement was tabled by Tunisia as part of its commitment at the African and Arab levels and also a part of its responsibility in the Security Council to serve peace and promote the values of dialogue and negotiation, the ministry added.

Besides, the latter assured that throughout the negotiations on the draft statement, Tunisia had consulted with all stakeholders and UNSC members at various levels.

The goal was to bridge points of view and reach a balanced agreement that takes into account the stakeholders' concerns and interests, guarantees their right to development and at the same time keeps the region free from tension.

Egypt commended on Wednesday Tunisia's Statement, considering that it testifies to the particular importance lent by the UNSC to the Renaissance Dam issue and the need to stem its fallout on international peace and security.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X