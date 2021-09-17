Tanzania: President Mwinyi Names Five to Head Public Institutions

Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi Friday appointed various officials who will serve in the President's Office, Regional Administrations and Local Governments (PO-RALG) and other public institutions of Zanzibar Revolutionary Government.

A Statement issued Friday by the Isle's State House General Secretary, Zena Saidi stated that President Mwinyi appointed Silima Juma Khamis as the Director of the Operations and Service Department.

Additionally, Dr Mwinyi named Omar Haji Gora as the Director in the Coordination of Regional Administrations and Local Governments Department and Lt. Col Haji Sheha Khamis as the Coordinator of SMZ Special Department.

The Isles President has also named SP Ramadhani Khamis Ibrahim as the Executive Director of Factories in the SMZ Special Department and Makame Mussa Mwadini as the Deputy Executive Director of Registration and Social Events.

The appointment of all the appointees starts immediately from today.