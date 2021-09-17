Tanzania: CAF Rejects TFF Plea to Allow Fans

17 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rejected Tanzania Football Federation (TFF)'s request to allow fans attend a returning leg Confederation match between Biashara United and FC Dikhil which will be played Saturday.

A statement released by TFF on Thursday stated that the Africa's football governing body directs that all matches organized by CAF should be played behind closed doors, as the continent fights to containing the spreading of COVID-19.

The CAF Confederation match between Biashara United and FC Dikhil will be played tomorrow at Chamazi Complex.

Biashara recorded an important 1-0 away win in their first leg.

