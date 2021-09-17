Tanzania: Simba Creativity Goes Next Level

CREATIVITY and innovation continued to trend Simba's reformation bid as yesterday the club launched a mascot named Mo Rafiki to motivate players on every venue the team will play in the 2021/22 season.

Mo Rafiki will be officially paraded during the Simba Day climax when the team hosts TP Mazembe at Benjamin Mkapa stadium this Sunday.

Mo Rafiki mascot was made public yesterday by the team's sponsors; Mo 29 and Mo Extra.

The Marketing Officer for Mohamed Enterprises (METL), Fatema Dewji said the mascot is created to motivate players, fans and create solidarity among the team's fans wherever they are countrywide.

"Towards Simba Day this Sunday at Benjamin Mkapa stadium, the mascot will be paraded in the streets and they will be rewarding people various items like soap, pairs of jersey and tickets," she said.

The club's Chief Executive Officer, Barbara Gonzalez thanked METL for bringing to Simba the mascot similarly to the global giants Manchester United or Arsenal.

"It won't end up with the Simba Day, the mascot will be everywhere in the venue that hosts a Simba match," she added.

Early this week Simba donated 10 million to support the maternal and child ward at Mwananyamala Referral Hospital in Dar es Salaam. The donation was made during the continuation of the peak of Simba Day celebrations that will be held on September 9, 2021 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Gonzalez said the donation aimed to help mothers and children because the life of fans begins from mothers.

"Simba started with a small donation of 10 million, but in future we will improve the aid due to the needs of equipment in this hospital. "The club has created a new relationship with Mwananyamala Hospital thus we support them with different hospital equipment," said Babra.

She urged the management at the hospital to advise and prepare a project that will further improve the needs of mothers and children.

She also thanked all the hospital staff and officials for welcoming them with open arms and assured them to continue working with them indefinitely.

On the other hand, the club's Public Relation Officer Ezekiel Kamwaga said it is a custom for Simba to contribute to the community towards Simba Day.

Kamwaga said, this year's priority for the club is health sector that's why they have decided to start helping mothers and children at the referral hospital.

For her part, an official at the hospital, Lilian Mwanga has commended the leadership of Simba Club for the support. Also, Lilian said the relationship should continue and should not end there while she assured them the donation will be used as proposed by the club.

"On behalf of the Hospital Management I congratulate Simba for this support, this can be seen as small, but for us it is big and we are going to use it as intended, " said Lilian.