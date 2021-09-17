Tanzania: Standing Ovation for Samia, Sports Owe You a Fortune

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan's commitment to develop sports and athletes, including the ongoing Women Sports festival, has been too rewarding to our country.

The National U-23 team's success in the CECAFA Challenge Cup in Ethiopia, stellar performance of Taifa Stars in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers and the steady climb of the country in the FIFA world rankings are among the notable achievements stamped in a short period of Samia presidency.

While we hail President Samia's efforts, we would also recommend the government's commitment to upgrade the standard of sportsmanship in the country.

Among the most notable move includes upgrading and modernising Malya College of Sports Development (MCSD) so that it can produce many qualified sport experts, we would also like to see more sports colleges at either zonal or regional levels since sports population has been rapidly growing.

We end up calling the institution to be a true centre of nurturing young talents so that they can fully be scientifically trained and developed.

We suggest that identified or talented youths should have specialisation as to whether they want to concentrate in either football or athletics and many other disciplines of their choices.

Looking at the top flight league today, we have seen that the number of foreign coaches is bigger than the local ones, a situation we hope will change when our colleges produce enough trainers and quality players.

With Samia at the helm, Tanzania has won a ticket to field four teams in the CAF governed Inter-club championships. There are Simba and Young Africans who are our envoys in CAF Champions league while Azam and Biashara United represent the country in the Confederation Cup.

Only Tanzania has that ticket in East Africa. We would like to tell our envoys to work hard in their crucial mission since their victories is our country's pride.

We insist on our teams to work hard and win since it pays the country, the clubs and players who are engaged in the mission well.

So to achieve this, we urge our envoys to work extremely hard to go through the next round, given the kind of opponents they have who are certainly no pushovers.

The importance of working hard on one's pace lies in the fact that the standard of soccer in Africa is more or less the same from the south to the north and from the west to the east.

While we insist on commitment, appropriate use of skills and fighting spirit are vital tools to success, we wish our envoys the best luck.

We end up calling Tanzanian sports stakeholders to support President Samia and the government in making reforms in sports since they are sources of employment and income to the majority of youths.