Tanzania: Former UDSM Vice Chancellor Prof Luhanga Is No More

Former University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Vice Chancellor Professor Mathew Luhanga has passed away.

A statement issued by the varsity's Communications and Information Coordinator Dr Dotto Kuhenga on quoted the presiding UDSM's Vice Chancellor Prof William Anangisye as saying Prof Luhanga died on Thursday (Sept 16, 2021).

"The Vice Chancellor Prof William Anangisye is sad to announce the death of former Vice Chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam Prof Mathew Luhanga who died this evening today (yesterday)," the statement said.

The Don served as the Tanzania's oldest varsity vice chancellor from 1991 to 2006.

Prof Anangisye has extended his condolence message to the demised Prof Luhanga's family, UDSM community and Tanzanians at large.