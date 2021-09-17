Tanzania: Former UDSM Vice Chancellor Prof Luhanga Is No More

17 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

Former University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Vice Chancellor Professor Mathew Luhanga has passed away.

A statement issued by the varsity's Communications and Information Coordinator Dr Dotto Kuhenga on quoted the presiding UDSM's Vice Chancellor Prof William Anangisye as saying Prof Luhanga died on Thursday (Sept 16, 2021).

"The Vice Chancellor Prof William Anangisye is sad to announce the death of former Vice Chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam Prof Mathew Luhanga who died this evening today (yesterday)," the statement said.

The Don served as the Tanzania's oldest varsity vice chancellor from 1991 to 2006.

Prof Anangisye has extended his condolence message to the demised Prof Luhanga's family, UDSM community and Tanzanians at large.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X