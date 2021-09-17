Namibia: Tampering With Electricity Meters and Illegal Connections Can Cost You a N$16k Fine - City of Windhoek

17 September 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The City of Windhoek is concerned about the growing trend of electricity theft by some of its residents, which is a serious crime and highly risky.

The municipality in a statement this week discouraged members of the public from tampering or bypassing electricity meters because it is a major stumbling block to service delivery in Windhoek.

The municipality said that illegal connections of electricity especially within the informal settlements have become the most common way of illegally supplying power to Windhoek residents.

"Please report any illegal electricity connection to the City Police at 061 302 302 or 4444 SMS line, apply for a legal electricity connection if your current meter is malfunctioning or if it has been tampered with, do not cut the seal on your electricity meter box or tamper with your meter and call us to arrange for the meter to be exchanged safely," they urged.

The municipality further said that if the public suspect someone has tampered with an electricity meter, one can make a call in total confidence to their Customer Contact Centre on 061-2903777.

"Any offence associated with bypassing of electricity or tampering with electricity meters and illegal electricity supply or connections carries a hefty fine of N$16,000 or imprisonment period not exceeding two years in terms of Section 42 of the Electricity Act 4 of 2007," they concluded.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X