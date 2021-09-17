Nigeria: Court Remands Bricklayer for Alleged Rape

17 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The suspect, a father of one, was arraigned on a one-count charge of rape.

An Iyaganku Magistrate Court sitting in Ibadan on Thursday ordered one Azeez Salau to be remanded at the Abolongo correctional facility for allegedly raping a deaf 20-year-old.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Salau, 26, a bricklayer and father of one, of Ile Tuntun area, Academy, Ibadan, was arraigned on a one-count charge of rape.

The Magistrate, Mercy Amole-Ajimoti, who did not take the defendant's plea, due to lack of jurisdiction, ordered his remand at Abolongo correctional facility in Oyo town.

Mrs Amole-Ajimoti ordered the remand pending the receipt of advise from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She, however, adjourned the matter till November 30, for mention.

Police Prosecutor, Phillip Amusan, had earlier told the court that Mr Salau, sometime in June, at Atagba area, Boluwaji, Ibadan, allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of one Kemi Omotola, 20, a deaf, without her consent.

"The defendant allegedly jumped through the fence into the compound of the victim, to perpetrate the act when the family she worked for as housemaid had left home for work," he said.

He said the offence was contrary to Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Oyo State Criminal Code 2000.

(NAN)

