Nigeria: Anambra Poll - Incessant Sit-At-Home Putting Pressure On Our Work, Says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the frequency of sit-at-home exercises in the South East is putting pressure on its work in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, stated this in a press interview, during a workshop by the EMSC Amber Zone Implementers, which was organised by the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES).

Orji said the commission has launched a dashboard that has all activities of the commission for the Anambra governorship election, which is billed to hold on November 6.

He said: "The dashboard will remind us ahead of time of the things we have to do in the nearest future, what we should do that we have not done, and things like that.

"Already, we have factored in the incessant sit-at-home exercises into our schedule. The exercise has been eating up into our time, and putting pressure on our work, but we have been adjusting to ensure we meet up with our schedule.

"For now, I can say that all arrangements are going on well, and we hope that it will continue to be so."

The project coordinator of the ECES, Mr. Hamza Fassi-Fihri, in his address at the event stated that ECES appreciated the flexible collaboration it enjoys with INEC, and that it is committed to strengthening and deepening the democratic process in Nigeria through the implementation of the EU-SDGN programme- Component 1.

"Most of you are already familiar with ECES's work, which has been implemented in over 40 countries, engaging various electoral stakeholders, primarily election management bodies but also extended to political parties, civil society, and security agencies among others.

"As we all know, monitoring of processes are integral to the success of any system and a commitment towards ensuring accountability and transparency. In this regard, it is commendable to see the commission's effort at ensuring effective electoral management and as well promotion of electoral integrity through this innovative tool," Fassi-Fihri said.

He thanked the European Union for its trust, support and consistent funding to the ECES and allowing the organisation to implement programmes that could deliver electoral assistance and contribute to democracy and good governance globally.