Nigeria: 330KVA Akurba Power Substation Begins Transmission Sept Ending, Says Umar

The much-awaited 330KVA Akurba Power Substation, all things being equal, would begin transmission of electricity to inhabitants of Nasarawa State by the end of September 2021.

The 330KVA Akurba Power Substation project located in Akurba community in Lafia Local Government Area was awarded by the federal government through the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) to boost power supply in the state and its environs.

The General Manager of the Nasarawa State Electricity Power Agency (NaEPA), Yakubu Umar, stated this yesterday while interacting with journalists in Lafia, assuring residents of the state of 24 hours electricity supply from the power substation.

The NaEPA general manager stated further that the contractor handling the construction of the power substation had earlier in the month informed the state government that a part of the construction work at the substation, which is the line-in wiring, would be completed by the end of September.

He explained that the completion of the line-in wiring of the substation would then pave the way for the state to begin to enjoy power from the substation even while construction work on the line-out wiring of the substation continues.

Umar said: "Virtually, everything about the substation internally has been completed. I mean the transformers installation, the switch gears protective devices and the lines as well as what is still ongoing is the construction of the line-in and line-out, which is outside the main substation.

"Work is in progress. The contractor had earlier assured us that by the end of this month, they would be through with the line-in of the substation so that there will be power. Then what will be left is the completion of the construction of the line out."