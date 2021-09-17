Nigeria: PDP Loses Another House Member to APC

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chisom Dike, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dike, who represents Tai/Eleme/Oyigbo federal constituency of Rivers State, in his letter of defection read at the plenary by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, hinged his decision for defecting to the APC on the division in the PDP.

The lawmaker described Gbajabiamila's leadership as accommodating, adding that APC is the right party for him, as he feels at home with the ruling party.

Reacting to the defection, the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, expressed disappointment that members were joining a party that could not provide security for the lives and property of Nigerian.