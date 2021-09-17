Nigeria: IMF, WHO Worry Over Non-Attainment of 2021 Covid-19 Vaccination Target

17 September 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Abuja — International Monetary Fund, (IMF), World Bank Group and World Health Organisation taskforce on deployment of COVID-19 vaccines, has lamented that unless urgent steps were taken, the world was unlikely to achieve the 2021 target of vaccinating at least 40% of the population in all countries.

The concern came just as the heads of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, World Health Organisation and World Trade Organisation met with the Chief Executive Officers of leading vaccine manufacturing companies to discuss strategies to improve access to COVID-19 vaccines, especially, in low and lower middle-income countries and in Africa.

A statement issued Thursday evening by the WHO, said the taskforce has expressed concerns that without urgent steps, the world was unlikely to achieve the end-2021 target of vaccinating at least 40% of the population in all countries.

It said the attainment of the set target was a critical milestone to end the pandemic and for global economic recovery.

The Task Force members noted that, despite adequate total global vaccine production in the aggregate, the doses were not reaching low- and lower middle-income countries in sufficient amounts, resulting in a crisis of vaccine inequity.

The Taskforce, therefore, appealed to countries that have contracted high amounts of vaccine doses, and vaccine manufacturers, to come together in good faith to urgently accelerate COVID-19 vaccine supplies to COVAX and AVAT, two multilateral mechanisms that were crucial for equitable distribution of vaccines.

The team also welcomed the willingness of the CEOs to work collectively with them to end vaccine inequity and their readiness to form a technical working group with the Taskforce to exchange and coordinate information on vaccine production and deliveries.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X