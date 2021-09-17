Nigeria: Govt, Doctors Fail to Resolve Dispute, Refer MOU to Legal Team

Abuja — Federal government and the striking resident doctors have, again, failed to reach agreement to put an end to the nationwide industrial action that has grounded the health sector.

The much-awaited talks to resolve the issues that led to strike that is in its second month did not hold.

The National Industrial Court had stood down the case of striking on Wednesday to allow for an out of court resolution of the dispute.

However, what happened on yesterday at the scheduled talks was that the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) merely came with a document containing their positions which they exchanged with the federal government team.

The delegation of the doctors led by the Secretary General of NMA, Dr. Philip Ekpe and NARD President, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi left the conference room of the Ministry of Labour and Employment saying that they were going to consult with their lawyers.

When THISDAY asked Okhuaihesuyi why there was no meeting to sign the MoU, he said:" We came here and they gave us a paper and we decided that we should go and showe it to our lawyers. We gave them our own papers and everybody decided to go and more interpretation from the lawyers on the implications so that we can come to discuss on it".

Earlier the government side had a meeting in the office of the Minister of Labour and Employment Senator Chris Ngige with the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire in attendance

However, Ehanire left the venue without speaking with journalists. when journalists also sought to know from the Minister of Labour why MoU was not signed, Ngige said: "No they couldn't have signed an MoU that was done on August 21, what we supposed to do was to see if they can have some addendum to that old MoU because some of things there have been overtaken by events. "So unfortunately we have been able to put the TS and dot the Is so we have given some time to go and consult with their lawyers because tomorrow is court, so that is where we are.

"You can see the government here and we are waiting for our lawyers to come to discuss. Ngige said the reason for the meeting was not to reopen negotiations. We looking ways by which the court can be told that there is room for settlement and for further negotiations".

Also when asked about what federal government is doing to end the incessant strike, Ngige said that Health Reform Committee recently set up by the president is going to look so many issues including privatization of the federal tertiary institutions.

He said that there is hope that within the next six months, the commitee headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will be able to turn in their report. According to him, a lot of the health system operations needs to be repackaged and there is need for reform.

Ngige who was asked to give insight on the content of the new MoU said that it is very okay and that the implementation will be done in a way that will bring about blast peace in the sector. He said that he has been monitoring the government side implementation of the agreement with the doctors and that significant progress is being made.