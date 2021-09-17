Nigeria: BBNaija - I Love Babies but I'm Scared of Marriage, Says Nini

17 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christine

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Nini, says she is scared of marriage.

In a conversation with her fellow housemates, Nini said although she likes children, she is scared of getting married.

She said in order to avoid ending up in a wrong home, she can date for up to 10 years before getting married.

Nini said, "Nobody is more scared of marriage than I am. I'm so scared of marriage. I don't know if it's my mindset because it's something I'm so scared of. It's a bold step.

"I'm ready to take as much time. I can even date you for 10 years before we do it. I'm on that vibe. I don't mind dating for 10 years and all my boyfriends I've had think I have issues and I'm unserious. Because I'm basically giving you this relationship, don't try and come and propose. I'm not ready.

"I love them but I want to make sure everything is right. With everything going on in the world right now, I don't want to rush into anything, please. I don't have strength."

Queen had asked Nini, "In the space of that ten years, will you have babies?" And Nini replied, "I don't mind. I love babies but I want to make sure that everything is right before I have mine. I love babies."

