Nigeria: BBNaija - I Love Babies but I'm Scared of Marriage, Says Nini

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Nini, says she is scared of marriage.

In a conversation with her fellow housemates, Nini said although she likes children, she is scared of getting married.

She said in order to avoid ending up in a wrong home, she can date for up to 10 years before getting married.

Nini said, "Nobody is more scared of marriage than I am. I'm so scared of marriage. I don't know if it's my mindset because it's something I'm so scared of. It's a bold step.

"I'm ready to take as much time. I can even date you for 10 years before we do it. I'm on that vibe. I don't mind dating for 10 years and all my boyfriends I've had think I have issues and I'm unserious. Because I'm basically giving you this relationship, don't try and come and propose. I'm not ready.

"I love them but I want to make sure everything is right. With everything going on in the world right now, I don't want to rush into anything, please. I don't have strength."

Queen had asked Nini, "In the space of that ten years, will you have babies?" And Nini replied, "I don't mind. I love babies but I want to make sure that everything is right before I have mine. I love babies."