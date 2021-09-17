Nigeria: Woman Who Hid Petrol Gallons Inside Hijab Nabbed in Katsina

Rashida Hussaini, a 25-year-old woman, suspected to be supplying fuel to bandits in the forest, has been arrested in Katsina State.

The suspect was paraded at the headquarters of the state police command on Thursday.

Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina, Gambo Isah, said she was arrested along Koar Guga-Jibiya road with gallons of petrol concealed in a sack and a handbag hidden under her hijab.

According to Isah, the suspect said she is a resident of Daddara, a village in Jibiya Local Government Area of the state, and claimed she is from Gombe State, as well as from Hirji, a village in the Niger Republic.

"Rashida Hussaini, 25-year-old was arrested in Kofar Guga in possession of gallons full with petrol (3 gallons) and concealed in a sack. Similarly, big leather full of petrol (3 gallons) and concealed in a bag zipped, she hides them under her hijab."

"Upon interrogation, she said she was from Dadara but she hails from Gombe State. Later, she said she was from Hirji in the Niger Republic," he said.

The police spokesman said her matter became more suspicious when she could not give a definite address where she came from.

"She couldn't provide a satisfactory explanation on where she bought the petrol and where she was going with it. It was obvious that she came out from the forest and was suspected to be aiding the activities of the bandits by providing them with information and supplying them with petrol for use in their motorcycles.

"From all indications, life is miserable for the bandits as they resort to sending their wives to disguise and come out to the town to buy petrol in sacks and leather, hide under their hijab and take to them in Forest."

The police spokesman also said the act was against the containment order banning sales of petrol in jerry cans and that she would be charged for aiding and abetting banditry.

He said the suspect's husband is presently in the forest.

The suspect confessed to have come from Hirji in Niger Republic; and that the petrol was not for bandits but for her grinding machines.

She also said her husband is in Ghana, seeking for greener pasture denying that he is not a bandit.

The spokesman said investigation is ongoing, she would be charged to court at the end of investigations, to serve as a deterrent to others.