Nigeria: Linda Ikeji Ventures Into Movie Industry

17 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christine

Popular blogger, Linda Ikeji, has ventured into the the Movie Industry.

She announced this on her Instagram page last night.

Ikeji said she will be working as an Executive Producer, Producer, and Storyteller.

"You probably don't know this about me, but I'm a creative thinker and imaginative storyteller. I have so many story ideas in my head and I can't wait to be bringing them to life one after the other in films, series, and reality shows."

"Watch out for my next chapter! You will be proud," she wrote.

