Mozambique: Rwandan Businessman Shot Dead in Matola

Maputo — Unidentified gunmen shot dead on Monday a Rwandan businessman, Levocat Karemangingo, a few metres away from his home in Liberdade neighbourhood, in the southern Mozambican city of Matola, reports the independent television station STV.

The murderers, who drove three vehicles, intercepted the victim's car and then riddled it with bullets causing his immediate death.

The police arrived at the crime scene to gather forensic clues and then remove the lifeless body to Matola Provincial Hospital. But the killers and the reasons for the crime, which has deeply shocked the Rwandan community in Mozambique. are yet to be identified.

Some of the Rwandan citizens interviewed by the independent newspaper "O Pais" accused the Rwandan government of Paul Kagame of responsibility for the murder, claiming said that the regime is persecuting exiled Rwandans, just because they have different ideas. Others claim that they are on a list of people who will be "executed".

The Rwandan community has renewed appeals to the Mozambican government to ensure their safety, because they have not done anything wrong and have been working for the sake of the country's development.

Last May, men wearing Mozambican police uniforms kidnapped a former Rwandan journalist, Ntamuhanga Cassien, who was living in exile in Mozambique. According to the Association of Rwandan Refugees in Mozambique (ARRM), Cassien was abducted on 23 May by eight individuals claiming to be Mozambican police agents, accompanied by a man who was supposedly a Rwandan official.

Cassien has not been seen since, and so it is not clear whether he is alive or dead.