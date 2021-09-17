Morocco: Futsal World Cup (2nd Day/Group C) - Morocco, Thailand Draw 1-1

17 September 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Vilnius — The Moroccan futsal team and its counterpart of Thailand drew 1-1 Thursday in the 2nd day (Group C) of the World Cup which is being held in Lithuania.

During this game, the national team, which missed countless opportunities to score, found the fault in the Thai defense in the last breaths of the first half (18th), through Youssef Jaouad.

And while the fate of the game seemed already sealed, Thailand managed to come back to the score in the last minute of the match thanks to Jirawat Sornwichian.

Morocco ends 2nd in its group with 4 points, behind Portugal (6 pts) which secured a big victory (7-0) earlier against Solomon Islands (4th/0pt). Thailand ranked third.

Morocco outclassed the Solomon Islands (6-0) on Monday.

Next Sunday, Morocco will face Portugal.

