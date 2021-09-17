Tunisia: Covid-19 - Positivity Rate Down to 9,45 Percent

Tunis/Tunisia — 1,006 more coronavirus infections were logged on September 15 till midnight, from 10,641 tests, i.e. a positivity rate of 9.45% against over 30% last June .

According to figures released Friday, by the Health Ministry, 10 more deaths were reported on the same date, bringing the toll to 24,415 out of a total of 698,427 confirmed infection cases in Tunisia since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of recoveries has hit 668,561, following the recovery of 489 patients as of September 15, the same source specified.

34 more hospitalisations were registered in public and private health facilities on September 15, taking the total number of hospitalised COVID patients to 2,140, including 402 in intensive care units and 94 on life support.