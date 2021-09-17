Namibia: Lpm Wary of Swapo Bulldozing Genocide Deal

THE Landless People's Movement (LPM) is alleging that Swapo will use its majority of 63 parliamentarians in the National Assembly to vote in favour of the agreement Namibia has finalised with Germany in terms of the 1904 to 1908 genocide.

The Namibian and German governments in May entered into an agreement involving that Germany acknowledges the past as a a genocide, and would apologise for the atrocities perpetrated against the Ovaherero and Nama people.

Germany will also make roughly N$18 billion available for reconciliation and reconstruction for a period of 30 years.

The agreement has received criticism from various civil society organisations, activists, opposition parties and the affected communities, who claim they were not consulted.

"It is expected that the governing party, Swapo, which has a majority of 63 parliamentarians, will vote in favour of the agreement," the LPM said in a statement yesterday, ahead of its planned mass demonstration against what they call 'a heinous and scandalous deal'.

The joint agreement is to be tabled on Tuesday, 21 September, in the Namibian parliament.

The protest is slated for next Tuesday at 09h00, starting at Katutura and proceeding to the parliament along Independence Avenue.

The LPM said the Namibian government wants to hastily pass the motion through parliament and has reportedly been visiting traditional authority leaders of the Nama and Ovaherero ethnic groups to try and coerce into accepting the flawed deal.

The majority of leaders and affected communities have, however, rejected the deal.

LPM leader Bernadus Swartbooi rejected the deal, saying no one has appointed the Namibian government to be the sole representative of the affected communities and their extended families.

Swartbooi said the government completely deviated from the terms of the motion introduced by the late Ovaherero paramount chief Kuaima Riruako in 2006, which spelled out that the government should just be an interested party in any discussion with the German government.

"Germany on its part refused to talk directly to the affected communities, citing it only deals with sovereign governments, relying on an outdated international law about state sovereignty in bilateral agreements where communities cannot engage foreign governments directly," Swartbooi said.

However, a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 13 September 2007, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which has been ratified by the Namibian government, says under Article 19 that states should consult and cooperate in good faith with the indigenous people concerned through their own representative institutions.

"In fact, the Namibian government violated its international obligation under Article 144 of the Namibian Constitution, which states that: 'Unless otherwise provided by this Constitution or Act of Parliament, the general rules of public international and international agreements binding upon Namibia under this Constitution shall form part of the law of Namibia.'

"Considering all the above, the Namibian government was obliged to go back to parliament and seek an agreement for modalities on how to handle the motion on genocide," Swartbooi said.

He said there is no evidence that the Namibian government spoke to the affected communities to verify their needs.

" . . . the affected communities will never be able to gain the full reparations they deserve . . ," Swartbooi said.