Namibia: Grape Farms Step Up Anti-Covid Measures

GRAPE companies at Aussenkehr in the //Kharas region are stepping up on measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in anticipation of an influx to farms during the harvest season, starting in October.

The companies employ about 12 000 employees permanently, but this number could skyrocket to about 17 000 employees when temporary workers are included.

Katrina Fourie, general manager of Silverlands Riverside Farm, says the company needs to prepare itself for the influx of seasonal workers and therefore supports the Ministry of Health and Social Services' vaccination campaign.

Fourie says during the third wave of infections in Namibia a number of staff members became severly ill, but after workers got vaccinated they reported only one case of Covid-19 in the vineyards.

"Solar Grape employs about 600 people, but this number will go up to a thousand as 400 seasonal workers will be employed during this month. We usually source these employees from the Oshana, Ohangwena, Kavango East and West, and Zambezi regions. So, we don't know how the situation would change. We are encouraging our people to get vaccinated to avoid getting severely sick, and the vaccination is free of charge," Fourie says.

Charles Munyanu, the human resources manager at Solar Grape, says not one Covid-19 positive case was reported to his office during the third wave.

Health ministry teams have visited their company to encourage staff members to get vaccinated, he says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Munyanu says Solar Grape does not have the facilities to do pre-screening for Covid-19 symptoms, but is reinforcing preventative measures such as proper mask wearing, frequent hand washing, sanitising, and social distancing.

He says the number of workers would increase from 200 to 700 during this month, and they would therefore ensure measures are adhered to strictly.

"We have done very well with Covid so far. But now that we are experiencing an influx, we will get the police to come and assist us to maintain measures. We cannot afford to have a shutdown during the harvesting period. That would be detrimental to us," Munyanu says.

Namibia Grape Company general manager Gideon Nuunyango says staff members visit the local clinic to get vaccinated.

Nuunyango says four employees tested positive for Covid-19 in their office building in July, but none in the vineyards.

They have all recovered from the illness, he says.

He also says those who are getting vaccinated seem to be keeping it a secret.

"I think it's because of misinformation and all the different messages being sent about the dangers of vaccination. It is confusing the people. So, those who go to get vaccinated keep it a secret," Nuunyango says.

The company employs about 600 people, but this number has shot up to 1 100 in September.

Local grape companies exported over 30 000 000 kg of choice table grapes to major export markets, such as the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, South Africa and the United States during a window period just Christmas last year when no other grower could supply these markets.

Their export value amounted to over N$800 million last year.