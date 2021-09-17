Botswana: Kapofi to Host Botswana Defence Counterpart

17 September 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

MINISTER of defence and veteran affairs Frans Kapofi will on Wednesday host his Botswana counterpart, Thomas Mmusi, for the 29th session of the Namibia/Botswana Joint Permanent Commission on defence and security.

The two will have a two-day meeting at Swakopmund.

The agenda of their meeting has not been made public.

During the last session in 2020 in Gaborone, the former Botswana minister encouraged the commission to devise new strategies to ensure a robust response to preventing and combating transnational organised crime.

Mmusi's visit to Namibia comes two weeks after that country's minister of international affairs, Lemogang Kwape, with his Namibia counterpart, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, in the Zambezi region.

During the joint visit, Namibia underscored the need for communities along the common border to have access to natural resources, which they depend on for their livelihood, without the fear of and continuous intimidation by the Botswana Defence Force.

Nandi-Ndaitwah on Wednesday told the parliament that Botswana agreed to the sentiments expressed by Namibia.

She said the signing of the boundary treaty in 2018 was necessitated by an African Union decision at head-of-state level to reaffirm their borders before the end of 2022.

"In this regard, Namibia has started the process to reaffirm her borders with all her neighbours," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah requested that the treaty be resolved diplomatically in line with the provisions of the memorandum of understanding on political and diplomatic consultation between the two countries.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X