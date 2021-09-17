Botswana: Kapofi to Host Botswana Defence Counterpart

MINISTER of defence and veteran affairs Frans Kapofi will on Wednesday host his Botswana counterpart, Thomas Mmusi, for the 29th session of the Namibia/Botswana Joint Permanent Commission on defence and security.

The two will have a two-day meeting at Swakopmund.

The agenda of their meeting has not been made public.

During the last session in 2020 in Gaborone, the former Botswana minister encouraged the commission to devise new strategies to ensure a robust response to preventing and combating transnational organised crime.

Mmusi's visit to Namibia comes two weeks after that country's minister of international affairs, Lemogang Kwape, with his Namibia counterpart, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, in the Zambezi region.

During the joint visit, Namibia underscored the need for communities along the common border to have access to natural resources, which they depend on for their livelihood, without the fear of and continuous intimidation by the Botswana Defence Force.

Nandi-Ndaitwah on Wednesday told the parliament that Botswana agreed to the sentiments expressed by Namibia.

She said the signing of the boundary treaty in 2018 was necessitated by an African Union decision at head-of-state level to reaffirm their borders before the end of 2022.

"In this regard, Namibia has started the process to reaffirm her borders with all her neighbours," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah requested that the treaty be resolved diplomatically in line with the provisions of the memorandum of understanding on political and diplomatic consultation between the two countries.