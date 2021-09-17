Kenya/Djibouti: Tusker Look to Complete the Job At Home

After 1-1 draw against AS Arta Solar 7 last weekend, Tusker host the Djiboutian side for the second leg of Caf Champions League preliminary round at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

The return leg will kick off at 5pm behind closed doors due to strict measures put in by the government to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

In the first leg held at the Hassan Gouled Stadium in Djibouti City, Tanzanian import Joshua Ibrahim gave the brewers the lead in the 14th minute but it was short-lived as Burkina Faso Star Alain Traore equalised moments later.

Arta Solar under 53-year-old Cameroonian tactician Libiih Thomas, arrived in the country on Wednesday evening and have been putting up in a local hotel. The team held its first training session on Thursday at Ruaraka grounds.

Tusker under Robert Matano, have been training at Ruaraka grounds since they jetted back in the country on Monday ahead of the crucial clash which is still evenly poised.

Fresh from winning Defender of the Year award, Tusker captain Eugene Asike has urged his teammates to score more goals at home instead of relying on the away goal.

"We have to continue fighting because the tie is open and any team can advance to the next stage. Our aim is to score more goals and avoid conceding to make it difficult for them. From the way they played in the first leg, they are a good side which will fight to the last whistle," said Asike.

The 12-time Kenyan champions will have a feel of Nyayo on Friday morning before star-studded Arta train at the match venue in the evening.

Among the stars at Arta are former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Alex Song, former Cameroonian international Dany Nounkeu. Others are former West Ham duo of Diafra Sakho and custodian Carlos Kameni.

The aggregate winner from the preliminary round will meet Egyptian giants Zamalek in the first round in October.