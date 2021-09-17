Kenya: Rumuruti Livestock Auction Market Abandoned Over Chaos

Business was Thursday paralysed at the Rumuruti livestock auction market in Laikipia County following clashes between herders and locals, as an MP arrested over the violence was released by a Nakuru court.

This happened as Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi sought an extension of the ongoing security operation in Ol-Moran to the troubled town.

Located north of the town centre, the market attracts sellers from as far as Baringo, Turkana, Isiolo and Samburu, and buyers from as far as Meru, Nairobi, Nakuru, Murang'a, Nyeri and even Somalia.

Approximately 2,000 cattle and 5,200 sheep and goats are sold at the auction every Thursday.

However, business took a hit Thursday, with most buyers and sellers keeping off, following clashes that have rocked the town for the past two days. Earlier in the week, angry residents had stormed the market and flushed out herders who had brought their livestock for sale.

Motorcycles torched

The traders also torched several motorcycles belonging to the herders, accusing them of grazing their livestock in private farms in Marura. Five people, including a police officer, have been injured in the chaos. According to Rumuruti municipal manager Jackson Kibocha, revenue collection has been affected f.

"Approximate 10,000 people from outside this area flock the market every Thursday and more than Sh1 million exchanges hands in the busy town. The clashes and the current tense situation is hurting in terms of revenue collection," said Mr Kibocha.

Mr Richard Lentaiyon, a pastoralist from Kaptagat and who had brought his livestock for sale, said he was forced to return them home due to lack of buyers.

Tension still high

Mr Nicholas Eloiloi, another pastoralist, said tension was still high.

Governor Muriithi, who calmed down residents who were threatening to attack the herders, said relevant government agencies were dealing with the issue. He urged parliament to review the Trespass Act and impose stiff fines on trespassers and illegal grazers. The Act provides that any person guilty of an offence shall be liable to a fine not exceeding Sh500 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two months or both.

In Nakuru, more than 100 kilometres away, a court released Tiaty MP William Kamket, a suspect in the clashes, after two days in custody. Nakuru Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Usui granted Mr Kamket a Sh1 million bond with surety of similar amount or an alternative cash bail of Sh800,000.

She also barred the MP from intimidating or contacting witnesses as well discussing or making statements relating to the matter pending hearing and determination of the case.

Mr Kamket, who has denied charges of inciting hatred among residents in Laikipia, was also barred from visiting the restive areas of Ol-moran and Amaya without informing the police.

The court warned the legislator against disobeying the orders saying that he risked having the bond cancelled.

The case will be mentioned on October 4.