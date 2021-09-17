South Africa: Not Such a Dirty Business - Two Diepsloot Entrepreneurs Create Jobs From Rubbish

17 September 2021
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Adel Van Niekerk

Diepsloot in Johannesburg has become a dumping ground for rubbish. Parts of the township look unsightly. But two residents are turning a messy situation into a job-creation opportunity that removes rubbish.

Watch here.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X