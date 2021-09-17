Namibia: Cop Who Pulled Man From Burning Vehicle Hailed As Hero

NAMIBIAN Police officer constable Daniel Kashela, who rescued a civilian involved in a car accident in March, has been applauded by the victim, Jacques Botha, for saving his life.

Kashela managed to pull Botha (47) out of his vehicle when it caught fire.

"I recall trying to rush home to Academia from Brakwater that evening around eight on time before curfew, which was then at 21h00," says the Windhoek resident.

Brakwater is located north of Windhoek.

"I hope other police officers can learn from Kashela. He was very friendly and helpful. From most of my experiences with police officers they are not as eager to help as he was. He is a role model. Others should strive to have his energy and willingness to help," Botha says.

He says there was another vehicle accident on the same evening on the other side of the road, and Kashela managed both accident scenes.

"I have never seen a police officer with so much energy. He made sure nobody was injured ... he had it all," he says.

Kashela, who has been a police officer for the past seven years, says he will continue serving the nation.

It was rewarding to find Botha alive, although his car burned out, he says.

"I was driving alone after dropping off my colleagues towards the Okahandja road while patrolling, and saw a vehicle at the side of the road which caught fire, so I stopped the work vehicle to help him," Kashela says.

He urges other police officers to always act fast to avoid discovering fatalities.

"Let us be on duty 24 hours and avoid attending to scenes only 30 minutes to an hour after a matter has been reported," he says.

Khomas regional police commander commissioner Ismael Basson has commended Kashela for the work he has done, saying it is the right thing for a police officer to do and a good example to others.

"Whether we are on or off duty, we must always act as police officers when a crime has been committed in our presence, or when a rescue is to be made. A police officer must always act and provide service when it is needed."