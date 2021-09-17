Namibia: Private Healthcare Weathered Third Wave Without Expanding Facilities

A LARGE number of private healthcare providers did not make any efforts to expand their healthcare facilities during the third wave of the pandemic.

This is despite the fact that these practitioners admitted that there was a lack of adequate healthcare facilities, in a survey conducted by the Namibia Private Practitioners' Forum (NPPF), in preparation of the fourth wave.

During the third wave, hospitals were so overwhelmed, particularly public hospitals that saw patients brought from private hospitals because of a lack of capacity there. Hospitals like the Katutura Intermediate Hospital experienced at most 12 deaths related to the Covid-19 disease.

The survey was conducted with almost 400 general practitioners and medical specialists, of which a report will be released at a later stage. According to the survey, 88% of the respondents confirmed that they were involved in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, of which 36% reported they were completely overwhelmed, 55% said they found it difficult to cope, while 9% reported they found it fairly easy to cope with the third wave.

Meanwhile, 77% were compelled to care for Covid-19 patients in their practice, of which they said the treatment went beyond the intended infrastructure capacity of their practice. In the survey, 90% of the participants admitted that there were not sufficient private healthcare facilities in their area of practice during the third wave. Of that figure, 31% said no efforts were made to increase capacity during the third wave, while another 31% said efforts were made but were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, 29% said their efforts were successful.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to NPPF chief executive officer Dries Coetzee, during the third wave there appears to have been a lack of coordination between the private and public sector.

"Although the vast majority of private healthcare providers report a lack of adequate private healthcare facilities, no effort was made to expand the same in a third of the cases, and in a third of the cases efforts to expand private facilities were made but were unsuccessful," Coetzee noted.

He explained that only a third of respondents reported that successful efforts were made to expand private healthcare facilities, and where such efforts to expand private healthcare facilities were successful, private businesses were by far the biggest supporters and contributors to such success. The ministry of health, medical aid funds and local authorities provided the least support to such efforts, Coetzee said.

"Where such efforts were made, but failed, a lack of government support and approvals is reported to be the biggest obstacle, followed by a lack of qualified healthcare workers. It was reported to the NPPF that especially the lack of qualified nurses proved to be a major challenge, with some makeshift facilities relying on volunteers, with no medical training, to assist," the chief executive explained.

The Public Service Employee Medical Aid Scheme (Psemas), Coetzee said, was regarded as the worst medical scheme in supporting their members by the respondents. This is while the Namibian Association of Medical Aid Funds (Namaf) Benchmark Tariff system, which sets treatment descriptors and tariffs, and which is followed by all medical aid funds (including the Psemas scheme) appears to be inadequate to cater for the treatment required during a Covid-19 infection surge.