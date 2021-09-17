Morocco: Bodies of Two Moroccan Truckers Killed in Mali Arrive in Agadir

17 September 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Agadir — The bodies of the two truckers, killed last Saturday in an attack perpetrated by unidentified armed individuals against a Moroccan commercial convoy in the commune of Didieni in Mali, arrived Friday morning at Agadir-Al Massira Airport.

The bodies of the two victims, who will be buried after the Dhuhr prayer, were repatriated to Morocco on a flight from Bamako via Casablanca.

A tribute ceremony took place on Thursday in the Malian capital, in the presence of the Moroccan ambassador to Mali, Hassan Naciri, members of the embassy, as well as Moussa Diarra, president of the Morocco-Mali Friendship Association, and Imam Thierno Hady Thiam, president of the Federal Council of the Tijaniyyah followers.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X