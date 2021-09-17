Namibia: Gunners On the Hunt for Maximum Points... As Netball League Action Continues

17 September 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Going into this weekend's MTC Namibia Netball Premier League round of matches, leaders Mighty Gunners will be shooting to further solidify their lead atop the log table when they square off against the Namibia Correctional Services (NCS) tomorrow.

Gunners' team manager Desire Namases yesterday expressed happiness with how the players have been hard at work preparing for their weekend assignment, saying they will leave no stone unturned against NCS in their quest to garner maximum points.

"Playing against NCS will not be an easy game, as they are an equally competitive team. But we are ready to take them on. We are keeping our faith high and hoping to come out with a win. Gunners will always be Gunners!" said a confident Namases.

They are currently topping the log with 16 points, having won their last eight matches. Tigers are second with 14 points, while NCS are third on 13 points.

Also in action tomorrow will be Dollar Stars, who take on coastal side Eleven Arrows, while the Namibia Navy team will face Rundu Chiefs.

Grootfontein will battle it out against United 12 and Tigers will have a date with Young Stars. Dollar Stars will then take to the court again to face Rundu Chiefs.

On Sunday, matches will resume with a clash between United 12 and Young Stars, followed by Eleven Arrows and Rebels. Dollar Stars will also be in action against Namibia Navy and NCS against Grootfontein.

All games will take place in Grootfontein.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X