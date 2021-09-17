Namibia: Gunners On the Hunt for Maximum Points... As Netball League Action Continues

Going into this weekend's MTC Namibia Netball Premier League round of matches, leaders Mighty Gunners will be shooting to further solidify their lead atop the log table when they square off against the Namibia Correctional Services (NCS) tomorrow.

Gunners' team manager Desire Namases yesterday expressed happiness with how the players have been hard at work preparing for their weekend assignment, saying they will leave no stone unturned against NCS in their quest to garner maximum points.

"Playing against NCS will not be an easy game, as they are an equally competitive team. But we are ready to take them on. We are keeping our faith high and hoping to come out with a win. Gunners will always be Gunners!" said a confident Namases.

They are currently topping the log with 16 points, having won their last eight matches. Tigers are second with 14 points, while NCS are third on 13 points.

Also in action tomorrow will be Dollar Stars, who take on coastal side Eleven Arrows, while the Namibia Navy team will face Rundu Chiefs.

Grootfontein will battle it out against United 12 and Tigers will have a date with Young Stars. Dollar Stars will then take to the court again to face Rundu Chiefs.

On Sunday, matches will resume with a clash between United 12 and Young Stars, followed by Eleven Arrows and Rebels. Dollar Stars will also be in action against Namibia Navy and NCS against Grootfontein.

All games will take place in Grootfontein.