Namibia: Otjomuise Live Arts Festival Coming Soon

Events have become viable again now that the current Covid-19 regulations allow gatherings of up to 150 people, which means event/music promoters, artists and event lovers are breathing a sigh of relief.

One such gathering one can look forward to is the Otjomuise Live Arts Festival (OLAF) set to take place from 6 to 13 November 2021 in Windhoek.

Co-hosted by the Goethe-Institute Namibia and the National Theatre of Namibia, organisers of the upcoming festival recently announced the open call for artistic works for the one-week long live art festival.

Themed 'Bringing life and arts in the city', the festival aims to bridge life and arts in the city by offering opportunities for live artistic forms to be showcased and exhibited within Windhoek's public spaces.

The OLAF is open to visual artworks, site-specific murals, displays and installations, poster campaigns, creative community engagements/interventions, or any other creative work.

The name Otjomuise stems from the Otjiherero name for the city, which means 'place of steam'.

Goethe's press and communications officer Lendl Izaaks said the name of the festival reflects not only the city's unique environmental character but also its rich heritage and searing creativity to impact its inhabitants.

"OLAF is largely brought about by the inaccessibility of the majority of Windhoek's inhabitants to various artistic expressions; often limited to indoor, and at times, inaccessible areas of the city. Thus, OLAF offers opportunities for immersive, experimental, and refreshing artistic forms that can be showcased or installed in public spaces where life and the arts can meet," he said.

Individual and ensemble Windhoek-based performing, visual, digital, and conceptual artists are openly called to propose small-scale works to feature in the festival, by applying through the online application form found on the Goethe-Institute website, till 21 September 2021.

Due to resource allocations, Izaaks said the ensembles should not exceed four members.

"A standard material, rehearsal, and transport fee of N$1 000 will be provided to each contracted artist, who will be remunerated with an additional fee. The themes of proposed works can cover a wide range and are not limited," he said.

Artistic works are also encouraged to be short, small-scaled, logistically-achievable and family-friendly.

Moreover, he stated that ideas and works that are often excluded from institutional, traditional contexts are highly encouraged.

Though a selection of sites is already offered for the festival, artists are welcome to suggest preferred public sites.

Additionally, all proposed works should adhere to the health and safety protocols outlined by local authorities' regulations, he said.